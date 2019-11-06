Little Rock Landmarks to “Go Teal” for Alzheimer’s Awareness November 7

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- Little Rock landmarks will be lighting up teal on November 7th to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

To date, participating Little Rock landmarks include:

· Big Dam Bridge

· Two Rivers Park Bridge

· Union Plaza Building

“We thank these Little Rock landmarks for raising Alzheimer’s awareness and supporting families affected by this disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “Having them light up teal will go a long way toward spotlighting the issue of Alzheimer’s, heightening understanding and reminding those impacted by the disease that they are not alone.”

The Little Rock landmarks will be joined by more than 320 other sites worldwide in “going teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness on November 7th. This is the sixth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign and the largest number of participating sites since the program’s inception.

Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own November 7th.

More than 5 million Americans, including 94,000 people in Arkansas, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to nearly triple by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about AFA’s Light the World in Teal program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit www.alzfdn.org/lighttheworldinteal. Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA at 866-232-8484 or www.alzfdn.org.