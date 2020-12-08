Little Rock Job Corps Center to reopen for students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Job Corps Center announced that they will be reopening for on-center operations starting December 8.

The staff has prepared a resumption plan to ensure staff and students will remain safe through the process. The students will re-enter in groups. The first group will consist of 17 students, with each group entering the center separately.

The resumption plan includes detailed information including:

• Education and instructions regarding COVID-19 prevention

• COVID-19 testing

• Mandatory 14-day quarantine

• Hourly cleaning schedules for staff to facilitate

• Students will remain on center until graduation or until further notice

The Little Rock Job Corps Center has completed all required steps provided by the Department of Labor to reopen for students. This includes securing proper personal protective equipment for staff and students to access. Students and staff will have to adhere to all CDC guidelines such as wearing a face mask, properly washing hands and practicing social distancing.

They have also provided each staff member with 3 face masks and will provide each student with 5 masks. Added hand sanitizer stations have been placed on Center as well.

Little Rock Job Corps Center is a residential career training program. The program is for young people ages 16-24 who may need additional support in order to attain their high school diploma or GED, and industry-specific training. Little Rock Job Corps Center currently offers the following career technical training programs: Security & Protective Services, Office Administration, CISCO- Computer Programming, Facility Maintenance, Plumbing, Network Cable Installation, Certified Nursing Assistant and Culinary Arts. The program’s goal is to enhance educational, trade and life skills for young adults, offering them options for independence and income security.

