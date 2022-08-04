LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The results are in after last week’s inspection of a troubled Little Rock apartment complex. More than 1,000 violations were found.

Big Country Chateau, on Colonel Glenn Road, had been in the news recently after tenants received water and later electricity shut off notices, despite the understanding water and electricity was included in their rent.

Complaint about this and other habitability issue led to the 151-unit complex being inspected July 27 by city agencies. The inspection was carried out by city fire, police, planning and development and code enforcement representatives. Code enforcement had the duty of conducting an apartment-by-apartment inspection.

Thursday, the Little Rock Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs, which has code enforcement among its duties, released its report of the inspection. The report lists 337 life-safety and 975 non-life-safety violations.

Deficiencies found include:

Units without working furnaces

Improper electrical receptacles in kitchens and bathrooms

Loose or missing conduit connectors on disposals

Distribution panels in clothes closets

Missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors with no batteries

No fire extinguishers

Balconies with rusting metal on the underside

A handrail section that needed to be reinstalled

The result of the inspection will be hand-delivered to Big Country management Thursday, Aug. 4, detailing what will be required to bring the building back up to code.

Little Rock Fire Department will release its inspections findings separately, also Thursday.