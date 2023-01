LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.

Officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said that the call came in at 3:37 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Izard Street.

Fire officials said that heat from the fire caused minor damage to houses on both sides of the burning home. Officials said that one surrounding home had two broken windows and wood damage.

LRFD officials have not released the cause of the fire at this time.