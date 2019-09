LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A hotel has closed down after not paying its sales tax.

The Hotel Frederica at 625 West Capitol Ave in downtown Little Rock has been closed for failure to pay sales taxes by the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The hotel was given a warning that they needed to pay or would be closed.

We tried to call the hotel to find out what guests with reserved rooms need to do to get their money back if they had prepaid rooms but there was no answer.