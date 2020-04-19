Little Rock homicide, one in critical condition, police say

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The woman found dead at the scene has been identified as Kiero Turner, 34.

Police say the second victim was found a few streets away and has been identified as Ricky

Turner, 36. Police say he appeared to be suffering from gun shot wounds that were life threating.

Turner was taken to UAMS and police say he was in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a call about a shooting late Saturday night.

When they arrived officers say they found a woman dead at the scene and another victim in critical condition nearby.

Homicide Detectives are now investigating the shooting that occurred in the 2900 block of S. Monroe Street last night.

This investigation is ongoing.