Little Rock History teachers give lesson on January 6, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Teachers in Little Rock are working to explain the aftermath of the riots at the United State’s Capitol on January 6th.

The last time the Capitol was stormed was back in 1814—200 years later educators say they will teach the time it happened again.

“As an educator, when I see moments like this, it’s what we in education like to call ‘teachable moments,” said Megan Prettyman, a History teacher at Little Rock West Highschool of Innovation.

Prettyman sat glued to the television on January 6th, 2021 after hearing what transpired in the nation’s capitol.

“As I was watching I was like, I have to talk about this,” said Prettyman.

She says she rearranged her lesson plans for the following day— fully devoting class time to learning about the insurrection in Washington D.C.

“I had some kids who were surprised, I had some who were scared, and some who were mad,” Prettyman recalled.

She says she remembers a day growing up where she felt similar, when she was looking to her own teacher for answers.

“I vividly remember my teacher rolling in a TV on a cart and being like we are watching this on the news and this is what we are going to do,” said Prettyman.

She says it’s not easy to teach lessons about riots, however, she hopes by doing do that history won’t repeat itself again.

“This will stick out, it’s why I felt the need to teach it,” said Prettyman.

The Little Rock School District’s Superintendent released a video on twitter discussing what to do if your child is feeling anxious about the recent headlines. He says teachers and guidance counselors will be available throughout the district. To watch his full video, click: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbPaOS3n8Pc&feature=emb_title