Little Rock Hiland Dairy Foods wins 2020 prestigious Irving B. Weber Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News release) – Hiland Dairy Foods Company of Little Rock, Arkansas, has received the highest honor for overall quality throughout the Quality Cheked organization, the Irving B. Weber Distinguished Award for Quality Excellence.

The recognition distinguishes Hiland Dairy’s commitment to quality excellence in leadership, culture, production, sustainability, and business ethics. The award was presented at the QCS Leadership Virtual Conference on October 15, 2020. Quality Chekd Dairies, Inc. is a member-owned organization that provides dairy processors with business improvement and product quality services.

They demonstrated excellence in several areas to earn the 2020 award, including completing a significant refrigeration upgrade that enables them to cool raw milk to 33 degrees, practicing stricter environmental practices, cross-training employees and management, and creating a culture change in how they operate the plant. As a result of their continuous improvement efforts, their current pass rate for fluid milk is 88% at 30 days of code and their overall quality score is an impressive 99.3%.

Hiland Dairy’s Little Rock operation was also awarded the Production Excellence Award for the best milk processing plant among all Quality Cheked Member Organizations and won the orange juice competition for the second straight year.

Hiland Dairy won the Weber Award after a thorough scoring process that included more than 40 other Quality Checked member operations. The plant is not new to the Irving B. Weber Award, winning in 2018.

“Our success can be contributed to our 250 employees,” said Mike Flagg, general manager of Hiland Dairy Little Rock. “Our mantra, ‘We Keep Score,’ means each employee is vested in the performance of the business and desire to continually improve.”

The Little Rock operation is the oldest continuously operating dairy west of the Mississippi and managed by the legacy Coleman Dairy.