Little Rock Half Marathon Named Best Half Marathon in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Little Rock Marathon race officials announced being recognized as one of the nation’s best half marathons of 2017 by members of the 100 Half Marathons Club.

The Little Rock Half Marathon was named the “Best Half Marathons” in Arkansas for 2017, as well as being voted as winner in the “Half Marathon You'd Do Every Single Year If You Could” category. In addition, the club included Little Rock Half Marathon in their “Guide to Walker, Slow Runner and Back-of-the-Pack Friendly Half Marathons”.

The 100 Half Marathons Club is a 700+ member club that celebrates those who have completed 100 lifetime half marathons or more. Each year the club asks its members to recognize their favorite half marathons by state and by category. Members vote based on their personal experiences with each race. The judging is based member responses. The club does not accept paid promotion so that the judging and voting is free from bias.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the 100 Half Marathons Club,” said Geneva Lamm, Co-Executive Director of the Little Rock Marathon. “We work tirelessly each year to better our best and to receive recognition from such a great organization means a lot. We would like to thank the members of the 100 Half Marathons Club for selecting us.”

The 17th Little Rock Marathon and companion races will be held March 2-3, 2019. The Little Rock Marathon Weekend is presented by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and benefits Little Rock Parks & Recreation.

Race Weekend events include the Little Rock Health & Fitness Expo, presented by Heifer International, the Little Rock Marathon, the Little Rock Half Marathon, the Little Rock 10K, the Little Rock 5K Fun Run/Walk and the Little Rockers Kids Marathon, presented by the Hatcher Agency.

To see voting results and a full list of all the winning races, visit the 100 Half Marathons Club website.