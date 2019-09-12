Little Rock group wants to turn vision into plan for LRSD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A group in Little Rock is hoping to turn a vision into a plan for the Little Rock School District.

Returning to local control has been the topic of discussion since the state took over almost five years ago.

In the past few weeks the board has held a series of packed meetings to get input from people.

The group says they’re putting together a different approach to make sure their voices are heard.

This is just the beginning for Grassroots Arkansas. The goal is to move from a divided district to a united one and it starts with the community.

They met before the State Board of Education meeting on Wednesday at Franklin Elementary School.

“We have a vision for the Little Rock School District that we believe the State Board of Education is not listening to,” Tim Jackson said.

The vision includes one district.

“We have over a thousand people in the Little Rock School District community that have signed a petition to let us know to confirm to affirm that they want the Little Rock School District back as one complete district,” Dr. Anika Whitfield said.

The vision includes a district with the healthiest structure possible.

“We want every student, we want every classroom and every campus to be empowered and to have exactly what he needs to provide that world-class transformative education environment,” Jackson said.

A district with true community schools.

“The schools are actually access points and beacons of hope for the community in which they operate,” Jackson said.

The supporters showed up to Wednesday’s board meeting sporting local control shirts with the same message they’ve stood by since the state took over in 2015.

“We will not be divided and our oneness will stand. That’s the message we want the board to hear. The message we want our community to hear is that we are working on this vision, we have this vision,” Senator Joyce Elliott said.

The group says stakeholders have contributed more than 125 specific ideas and initiatives.

At Wednesday’s State Board meeting the public was not allowed to speak.