Little Rock’s FOP move forward with putting a vote of no confidence in Chief Keith Humphrey

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police will move forward with putting a vote of no confidence in Chief Keith Humphrey out to members.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock’s Fraternal Order of Police, will meet tonight to make a big decision about the city’s police chief.

They plan to decide whether or not to vote of no confidence Chief Keith Humprey.

This will be the first members can sit down to talk about Cheif Keith Humphrey and if they have confidence in his leadership.

This has been building up in the past few weeks.

We’ve seen the FOP be vocal, asking for an outside investigation into the cheif.

That all stems from multiple lawsuits filed by current officers against Humphrey.

Claims in those suits range from abuse of power to retaliation.

City records have also revealed that the chief pushed ahead a job candidate who lied on their application.

Because of COIVD-19 restrictions this won’t be a full meeting.