LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Little Rock Thursday night.

Responders are on the scene of a fire at the Spring Valley Apartments in the 8700 block of Interstate 30 near Geyer Springs Road. Fire crews responded to the call around 6:45 p.m.

Officials said the fire was contained in two apartments, but up to six other units in the affected building have smoke and water damage.

LRFD officials said crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.