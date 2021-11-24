Little Rock firefighters looking to brighten the holidays for foster children with toy drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Firefighters in Little Rock are taking on an extra role this season as holiday helpers to help area foster children.

The Little Rock Fire Department is again partnering with the Arkansas Department of Human Services to collect toy donations for kids in the state’s foster care program.

Fire stations around the city will serve as donation sites, and firefighters will also hold events at Walmart locations across Little Rock.

The store collection events will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 3, Saturday, December 4, Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11. Firefighters will be at the Walmart locations at 8801 Baseline Road, 2700 S. Shackleford Road, 19301 Cantrell Road and 700 Bowman Road.

Donations will be accepted through Thursday, December 16, then on Friday, December 17, crews will join Santa for a parade from the Central Fire Station to the DHS office on Main Street.