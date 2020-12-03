Little Rock Firefighters, Entergy Arkansas provide coats for kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The local firefighters union and Entergy Arkansas provided coats through a project called “Operation Warm,” to students at Meadowcliff Elementary and Wakefield Elementary.

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local Union 34 established the program six years ago after seeing some young children at a school bus stop near their firehouse.

“Firefighters have a heart for helping,” said Cain Harrison, vice president for IAFF Local 34. “We saw a need, then caught a vision of how we could make a difference. When you see the smiles on these kids’ faces when they receive their new coats, you know you’ve done some good in the world, and that’s all we ask.” Cain Harrison, vice president for IAFF Local 34

With the support of a $10,000 grant from Entergy Arkansas and payroll-deduction contributions from members of IAFF Local 34, firefighters purchased more than 810 new coats for children this year.

The schools will distribute the coats to the children.

“Helping kids stay warm during the winter months so they can focus on learning is important to their development,” said Laura Landreaux, Entergy Arkansas’ president and CEO. “Operation Warm gives Entergy Arkansas the opportunity to support families in a special way, and we appreciate the opportunity to partner with Little Rock firefighters to be a part of this wonderful program.” Laura Landreaux, Entergy Arkansas’ president and CEO

Meadowcliff and Wakefield are the 6th and 7th schools in the Little Rock School District to receive the coats. The others are Geyer Springs Gifted and Talented Academy (2015), Baseline Elementary (2016), Booker Arts Magnet (2017), Stephens Elementary (2018), and Chicot Elementary (2019).