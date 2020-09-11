Little Rock Fire Department remembers victims of 9/11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Fire Department gathered Friday morning to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.
The members of LRFD began their morning with a moment of silence to remember and honor the fallen and showed solidarity with firefighters across the nation by sounding their sirens in a call to action for those who continue to serve in the protection of life and property.
LATEST POSTS:
- Good News Matters: September is Hunger Action Month
- Arkansas college campus COVID-19 reports
- Searcy science teacher combines virtual students and in-class students to complete labs
- Tight End is Puzzle Arkansas’ Coaches Still Trying to Solve Following Loss of Four Athletes at That Position From 2019
- Local vets remembers 9/11 tragedies