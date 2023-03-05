LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – History is being made in multiple ways at the Little Rock Fire Department. What started off as a dream, is now reality for fire marshal Vanessa Lowe.

“If it’s something you have your mind set to, just do it,” Lowe, who made Little Rock history by becoming the first black female to hold the fire marshal position in the department said.

“It is a major deal that I made history, but to me it’s more about me being in a position where I can work closely with members of the community,” she said.

Lowe has been with LRFD for 7 years and has been a fire marshal going on 2.

She said there are times when she misses being on the operations side for the department and extinguishing fires.

Now, as the fire marshal, she investigates to determine the cause of fires, a different side to helping people in her hometown.

She says helping people is why she wanted to be a firefighter in the first place.

“I grew up here in Little Rock and it is very important to me to make change in my community,” Lowe explained.

Lowe is not only making change in the community, but also making change to the mindset of young black girls that look like her.

“It’s going to take hard work to accomplish any goal that you set, but if it’s something that you truly believe in and feel that it is for you, it won’t be as hard as you think it is.”

Also, history was made by Captain Quatecia Wilson. She is the first African American female to hold the position of captain for the Little Rock Fire Department.