LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Senor Tequila on North Rodney Parham Road.

According to the Little Rock Fire Department, a caller contacted authorities at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday advising that they saw light smoke and flames coming from the restaurant located at 10300 North Rodney Parham Road.

#HappeningNow: Señor Tequila on Rodney Parham caught fire earlier this morning, damaging the kitchen area and pumping smoke into a neighboring business. Fire crews say no injuries but the restaurant will be closed for a bit. #ARnews @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/mIjCX2MIwz — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) May 10, 2022

Fire crews said when they arrived on the scene, there was smoke coming from the kitchen area. Crews also noted that the fire is under control now.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, according to the fire department.

Authorities said the restaurant will be closed for at least today.