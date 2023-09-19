Little Rock Fire Department crew involved in crash while responding to grass fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock firefighters were involved in a crash while responding to a call Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said a crew was responding to a grass fire just after 10 a.m. when the firetruck was involved in a crash with an SUV in the intersection of West 65th Street & Geyer Springs Road.

LRFD officials said the firetruck ended up on its side. They added that three firefighters were hurt in the crash, as well as one person in the SUV.

All four people were said to have minor injuries, but they were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time. The Little Rock Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area as they clear the scene and investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.