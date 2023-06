LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A crew from Little Rock Fire Department responded to a blaze at a vacant home about a block from the 12th Street Substation just after noon Saturday.

Crews did not report that there were any injuries in the fire.

Smoke could be seen coming from the home in the 4100 block of West 11th Street.

When LRFD fire fighters arrived on the scene, the blaze was quickly extinguished.

There is no word yet about what started the fire.