LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews with the Little Rock Fire Department were busy Saturday morning fighting a pair house fires that started within a half hour of each other.

The first call was to a home in the 5700 block of Stonewall in the Heights neighborhood around 9:30 a.m.

Everyone was able to get out safely, but several people were displaced. There is no word yet on what started the fire.

20 minutes after the first call, LRFD crews responded to a blaze on C Street near Markham and University.

Officials said the fire started in a carport area and quickly spread to the home next door, but crews were able to put the fire out in about 30 minutes.

Four people were displaced by that fire, but no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is working to determine what caused that fire as well.