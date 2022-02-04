LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Neighbors took to the streets Friday afternoon to enjoy the ice and snow one day after a winter storm covered Central Arkansas in sleet.

Although roads were still slushy, drivers braved the streets as higher temperatures worked to clear out patches of ice.

Those with 4 wheelers and ATVs at hand took a spin on icy side roads and neighborhood areas as plows worked to clear major thoroughfares throughout the city.

With most students at home with an AMI day, sleds and tubes were scattered throughout the city as families took what was available down icy and sleet-covered hills.

Some even got creative with their choice of fun, breaking out pool floaties for a trip down a frozen neighborhood street. Others used cardboard and even snowboards to travel down areas like War Memorial park and the Clinton Library.

Animals even got in on the fun. The many residents of the Little Rock Zoo were snapped enjoying the winter weather, from otters swimming in ice-topped waters to lions enjoying the freeze.