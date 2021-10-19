Little Rock FBI encouraging schools statewide to show documentary for Red Ribbon Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Red Ribbon Week is the largest drug prevention awareness program in the nation and will be held Oct. 23 – Oct. 31.

The Little Rock Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reinforcing its efforts to increase awareness of the opioid epidemic by coordinating a statewide showing of a documentary as part of Chasing the Dragon Opioid Awareness Day.

Over the last five years, schools have held showings of the “Chasing the Dragon” documentary. Developed by DEA and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), this powerful documentary shows the harmful, long-term effects of drug use on not just those who are addicted to opioids but also on their family, friends, and community.

This year, the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) is excited to join the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI Little Rock Field Office, and Office of Arkansas Drug Director to launch a new local documentary created in partnership with Arkansas PBS. This new documentary, 7 Days; the Opioid Crisis in Arkansas highlights the reality of drug use here in the Natural State and can assist you in bringing the critical conversation about drug use to the local level at your schools.

Schools can choose which video they show, but the FBI is encouraging schools to participate in Opioid Awareness Day by hosting a viewing of either documentary as appropriate for your students.

Since the beginning of this campaign in 2017, the FBI has reached over 85% of school districts in our state. Last year alone, 154 Arkansas schools registered with over 33,000 students participating.

If your local middle school, high school, or college is one of the few that has not participated, the FBI encourages you to partner with others to share this moving documentary in the communities you serve.

To register for educational materials, Opioid Drug Awareness Day, Red Ribbon Week 2021, or to host a viewing of the documentary, please visit the following registration link.

If you should need further information, please do not hesitate to reach COS Hoskins at 501-217-2639 or email mhoskins@fbi.gov.