LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas fashion designer beat out competition from around the country Thursday night.

Korto Momolu of Little Rock advanced in Thursday night’s episode of Project Runway All Stars.

Arkansans at West Wind School of Performing Arts held a watch party Thursday night, with Momolu in attendance, to see how it all played out.

“I’m glad that people saw my story and they saw my voice and they saw what I had to offer in fashion,” Momolu said. “It’s really taken a whole world of its own.”

Project Runway All Stars is featuring designers, like Momolu, who competed on the show over its previous 20 years.

Momolu already has a successful fashion line and will be back next week for more Project Runway All Stars 2023.