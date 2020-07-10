Little Rock Farmers’ Market opens 46th season on July 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — It’s back! The Little Rock Farmers’ Market will open its 46th season, a little later than anticipated, on Saturday, July 11.

Originally scheduled to open on May 1, the Farmers’ Market grand opening was placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will continue to run as planned on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 26. But because of the lingering impact of the virus, the shortened 2020 season will be limited to produce, locally prepared foods and personal hygiene products in the River Market pavilions only.

Other items of note about the 2020 season:

Face coverings will be required to enter the market.

The number of shoppers will be limited in order to maintain social distancing. Only the west Pavilion will be used for entry and the east Pavilion will be used for exit.

Entertainment as well as arts and crafts will not be included.

As always, free parking is available to Farmers’ Market patrons in the central parking lot off Ottenheimer and in the River Market parking deck. Market Managers wearing red Farmers’ Market polos can provide shoppers with a complimentary parking pass. Special parking for elderly and disabled patrons is available in the central parking lot as well.

Shoppers will be required to maintain social distancing of six feet and follow directional and spacing markers throughout the market.

While service animals are always welcome, shoppers are asked to leave their pets at home. (We love our pets but need the space for proper social distancing.)

To encourage safe shopping, patrons are asked not to linger too long at their favorite vendors.

And of course, shoppers are asked to stay home if they don’t feel well, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believe they have been exposed to the virus even if they’re not feeling symptomatic.

The Little Rock Farmers’ Market, sponsored by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, has become a Central Arkansas tradition. While arts and crafts and other forms of entertainment will be missed, the 2020 season will continue to feature farm-fresh produce from farms throughout the state and region including everything from tomatoes to watermelons and a variety of local meats and other locally made foods. As always.

For more information about this year’s Little Rock Farmers’ Market, visit RiverMarket.info, call the River Market at 501-375-2552 or follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LRFarmersMarket.