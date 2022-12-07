LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock family says it’s been almost a week since they last saw their loved one and now they’re asking for help in finding 64-year-old Larry Stewart.

Stewart’s family said that no one has heard or seen him since Dec. 1. Ethel Renee-Stewart, Stewart’s wife of 22 years, said she desperately wants anyone with information to come forward to help them find him.

“Whatever has been done to him or who has done it, I wish they would just step forward because it’s really hard on my heart and his loved ones,” Renee-Stewart said.

Stewart’s family said the last few days have been devastating. His sister, Glenda Stewart-Miller, said the last time one of her family members had seen Stewart was after dropping him off at his home Thursday evening.

“Roland and Larry had gone to Keith’s house, got a chainsaw and had been cutting wood all day on Thursday, Roland dropped him off on Thursday evening,” Stewart-Miller said.

She said officers with the Little Rock Police Department found some of his belongings still at his home.

“We know he did not leave this house without his wallet or his phone,” Stewart-Miller said.

Roland Wade, Stewart’s best friend, said Stewart would never leave without taking his phone. Wade remembers feeling alarmed when Stewart, who he says normally called him in the morning, didn’t on Friday after he dropped him off on Thursday evening.

“When he didn’t call me that was kind of strange of him, I’m talking about everyday he is going to call me, every day,” Wade said.

Larry Stewart. Courtesy of Stewart Family

Stewart’s nephew Keith Jones says he is worried something horrible happened.

“He has been abducted and someone overpowered him and took him away from his home,” Jones said.

Stewart-Miller said she had the same thought as Jones because she said Stewart had medical complications that made it difficult for him to move around on his own.

“He couldn’t even walk a block.” Stewart-Miller said. “He had COPD [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease], he had some problems with his circulation as in he couldn’t walk a great distance.”

They said they are hoping someone comes forward soon that will give them closure.

“I just ask please if anyone has any information concerning what happened to Larry please contact the police,” Jones said.

LRPD says Stewart is 5 feet 11 inches and was last seen in the Little Rock area. Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact detectives at 501-404-3016. Callers can remain anonymous.