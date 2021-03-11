Little Rock family remembers loved one lost to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The family of a man who was considered a local legend, and had a huge impact on the Little Rock community reflects on his passing after a fight with COVID-19.

Kenneth Earl Brown Senior was best known as a historian who walked the halls at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, helping every person he could.

Kenneth Earl Brown Senior

His loved ones spoke about the legacy that he leaves behind.

Teresa Brown his wife reflected on how Kenneth impacted others.

“Whoever he encountered he made them feel like he was the most important person in the world,” Terest Brown said, “There’s a lot I could say about my husband. His personality was bigger than life, he would go into the store and a lot of time I would think he was campaigning for office because he would stop and talk to so many people.”

His family describes him as a family man, who did it all.

“He was the glue that kept our family together,” daughter Kentara Brown said.

His family said that he spent a lot of time helping the community from being a minister to coaching high school sports to serving in the military, Brown also worked with the state, most recently as the Historic Site Manager for the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock.

“Anytime these doors were open — he was here,” Teresa Brown said.

Everything changed in January when Brown was diagnosed with COVID-19. He later passed away on February 13th.

“He should’ve made it to his 90’s but COVID, unfortunately, caused us to lose a man twenty years earlier than what we probably should have,” Nephew, Kipp Brown said.

Even after death the memories of times spent with Kenneth remain.

“When we went to his house we had to sit on the floor in the living room and listen to the music and it was always a history lesson in music, he was able to intellectualize music,” said Kipp Brown.

His family and co-workers said those who knew him, will continue to honor his contributions to this community.

“His legacy will still live on, and we will miss him,” Kentara Brown said.

His family said one of the last things he said them, was to make sure they get vaccinated when possible.