LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – James Wiggins, 23, was shot and killed near the intersection of Greenway and Belmont Drive in Little Rock this past May.

“I had called all day at work – and still no James, which that was strange because James talked to his family every day” Joyce Conley, James’ mother, said.

A ping from LIFE 360 told them the horrible news.

“My sons’ phone is pinging over your building he said ‘yes ma’am, that’s your sons’ phone, and I’m almost sure that’s your son’s body’” she said.

The family remains heartbroken, even the youngest members.

“He was a good person, and he loved me to death. I love him a lot” Jemmel, James’ nephew said.

Wiggins’ family said that he loved everyone and would give you the shirt off his back.

“All of our children are special — but James was special because of the true love he had for his family, and just about anybody he met” Kent Conley, James’ stepfather said.

The family is hoping to see his killer behind bars. LRPD confirmed Tuesday the case is still open and ongoing.

Wiggins leaves behind family members that can’t sleep at night, all desperate for answers and longing for justice.

“Somebody took his life – I just need some Justice for James, and I can’t rest until I get it” Joyce Conley said.

LRPD and the family asks anyone with information to contact the proper authorities. To reach the homicide detectives, call 501-371-4660. If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, call 501-371-4636.