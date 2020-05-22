Little Rock family home catches on fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock family says they’re grateful to be alive after their home caught fire early Friday morning.

The Little Fire Department says lightning may have caused the home on Marchwood Cove in Otter Creek to go up in flames, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The family says everything happened so fast.

“It hurts it’s sad,” Rachel Callahan said.

It’s hard for Rachel Callahan to see what’s left of her childhood home after 12 years.

“I remember being on the phone with my sister while it was up in flames I was telling her I can’t watch my childhood home burn down,” she said.

Rachel says last night’s storm kept her from going to sleep.

“I seen a flash of light and a massive boom that sounds like a bomb went off on the house,” she said.

“We all jumped up and my wife went to look around and in just a couple of minutes I could smell smoke. So we ran upstairs to get the kids we looked in attic and there was a fire,” Mike Callahan said.

The roof had major damage, ashes and soot covered the window and there was police tape around the front door.

“Blessed I mean, challenged just feel very fortunate and blessed that my families all safe,” Mike said.

It’s tough for the Callahan’s, but there always something to smile about.

“Today’s my birthday. It’s very memorable,” Rachel said.

Rachel turned 24-years-old on Friday. Her parents also getting ready for their celebration.

“Tomorrow is our anniversary so big day but that’s alright we are blessed and we are all okay,” Mike said.

Neighbors stopped by to drop off food, clothes and letting them know they were there to help.

“It helps when you’ve feel like you have lost everything to know that there is people who are willing to do anything for you,” Rachel said.

The family says they’ve been up since 1:30 this morning trying to see what they can save from the house.

Contracts say the home is not a total loss and the family says their going to rebuild their home in the same spot.

They are still working out where they are going to live.