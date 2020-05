LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A home caught fire after an apparent lighting strike in Little Rock early Friday.

Here is the post made by the local fire department today after the fire.

“Earlier today, we responded to a home on fire after an apparent lightning strike on Hercules Drive.

Our deputy rescued a 71-year-old disabled man and a woman, in her 60s, from their home.

@ArkRedCross is on scene. No apparent serious injuries.”