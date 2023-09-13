LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A family fearing the worst Wednesday after they haven’t heard from their loved one for almost two weeks.

Angela Pearson was last seen near Bankhead Drive and Roosevelt Road. Brandie Taylor is Pearson’s sister and she said alarm bells started going off when they had not heard from Angela since Sept. 2, and then she didn’t show up to pick up her niece from school on Sept. 6.

“It’s scary, honestly just kind of numb,” Taylor said. “It’s really hard, lack of sleep, and just standing on our faith.”

Taylor said last year Pearson was in the hospital for four days and was not able to contact anyone, and after phone calls to hospitals, clinics, and any other places she said they could think of nothing.

“Everyone is just, we can’t believe that this is so surreal like, is this really happening,” Taylor stated.

Little Rock police have posted information regarding her disappearance, and the family hopes that someone in the community will be able to speak out and let them know where she is.

“I would really appreciate their help and any information of information is helpful, just to know that she is okay,” Taylor stated.

According to police, she is possibly driving a black Toyota Camry with the license plate 884 YEK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.