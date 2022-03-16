LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The family of a Little Rock man who died after being arrested at a movie theatre in December is demanding answers after his death is ruled a suspected homicide.

They say there is more to the story and are asking the body camera footage to be released to the public.

On December 10, 2021, 30-year-old Terence Caffey went to the movies at Movie Tavern in Little Rock. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Caffey got into an altercation with theatre staff when an off-duty deputy conducting security engaged.

Deputies say Caffey was taken into custody and lost consciousness due to “medical distress.”

Caffey was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Terence Caffey went on a date, went to get popcorn, and ends up dead,” said Attorney Ben Crump.

Crump is a nationally known personal injury and civil rights attorney who is representing the family in this case.

He says there is more to the story and the people responsible need to take accountability.

“The last moments of Terence Caffey’s life were spent in agony,” said Crump.

According to the corner’s report, Caffey’s suspected manner of death is homicide. The corner notes the cause as a medical condition that happened during the arrest.

“There were blunt force injuries, bruises, battered, bleeding,” said attorney Kenneth Abbarno when referring to the autopsy report.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the family and Judge Marion Humphrey have seen the body camera footage from that night. They’re now demanding the public see it too.

“Once the world sees the video, they will be able to determine whether or not for themselves whether police used unnecessary force and that’s what killed Terence Caffey,” said Crump. “Terence Caffey will be Little Rock’s George Floyd.”

The family says in the video, Caffey is restrained by deputies and theatre staff and at one point tells them “I can’t breathe” and “I’m dying.”

The family says they want justice.

“We’re missing sleep, I’ve missed work several times,” said Caffey’s uncle Nigel Caffey.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says the footage has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office who is reviewing the case to determine if any of the deputies should face criminal charges.

When our station asked deputies if they would consider releasing the footage to the public before the prosecutor’s decision, they said “not at this point.”