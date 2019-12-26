Little Rock family asking for a special gift this holiday after unsolved homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock family is asking for a gift Wednesday that you can’t wrap. They want justice for their loved one who was killed earlier this year.

The Moore family said there’s not a moment that goes by where they’re not thinking about Reginald Moore and it hurts daily.

“I don’t understand why somebody would take his life like that,” Mother, Jolanda Moore said. “He didn’t bother nobody.”

A sea of red covers the Moor household on Christmas Day but it’s not for the holidays. Instead it’s to remember 30-year-old Reginald Moore.

“We ordered sweatshirts, we got red sweatshirts made for him, just to represent him,” sister, Conseula Lowe said.

Moore was shot and killed back in September.

“From September until now have been rough for us,” Lowe said.

Police said they found him lying on the ground on Burton Drive. He was taken to the hospital, where he died the next morning.

“That was the worse day ever, it took a piece of me, took a piece of my mom,” Lowe said.

Moore’s 30th birthday was Monday, December 23, memories of him keep smiles on his families faces. Their first Christmas without him hurts.

“He can’t call us up on the phone and say, okay this is what I want y’all to cook for me,” Lowe said.

The hardest part is no suspect has been named but the family has a message for anyone who might know something.

“At this point we just want somebody to speak up, step forward,” Lowe said. “We want to know something, We want justice.”

If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, call Little Rock Police. The family said the sweatshirts will become a tradition to keep Moore’s memory alive.