LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been nearly two months since a tornado ripped through Central Arkansas, destroying homes and the memories in them.

Although, in the weeks to follow many Arkansans came together, leaning on each other to stay strong and rebuild a new normal.

On Saturday, the Jackson’s walk on a cement path where their home once stood.

Two months ago it was destroyed when a tornado ripped through the city.

“The devastation in the area is still heartbreaking, so it’s hard to even drive by here now. I don’t want to come, I don’t want to see it you know once everything gets back together I might have a different feeling,” Erika Jackson said.

“I’m just thanking God we even get to come back and look and see what it looks like,” Jason Golden stated.

Their home leveled, where you could see the basement floor, now two months later, it looks almost the same.

“I thought everything was going to be cleaned up and you know like back to normal, just a few trees knocked down and a few houses still messed up, but I didn’t know it was going to be just the same,” son, Jeremiah Jackson said.

Their family took steps down memory lane, remembering the life they once had, but looking forward to the future.

“We stayed in a hotel for about a month and then we were able to get a house just like this house, just like this house, it was amazing,” Erika Jackson said.

“We don’t know if we want to rebuild just yet or go and buy somewhere else, it’s something we are discussing,” Jason Golden said.

Although it has been a long journey, the Jackson’s know Little Rock is strong, and they have had their back the entire way.

“It’s hard for me not to cry, to tell people thank you at first because I’m crying. I’m not crying because I’m sad about what happened, I’m just overcome with emotion because people don’t have to do what they did for us,” Erika Jackson said.