Little Rock families concerned after shootout leaves bullets holes in apartments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People living in the Spanish Jons Apartments were shaken up by a Sunday night shooting.

Little Rock police said one man was arrested and one woman was shot during the incident. Many people with kids living in the complex said bullet holes came through their windows and they are terrified.

“All of a sudden we just hear the gunshots going off, it was one round,” one person who lives in an apartment hit by gunfire said. “And then it stopped for a minute and then it started again.”

One neighbor said it literally sounded like the Fourth of July. Another person said there are usually shootings near the apartments, but not this bad.

The person who had their house shot at said it sounded like a war zone, but turned out to be a shooting.

“I was screaming on the phone like my babies… my babies. I thought my daughter was dead when I went in the room,” the same person said.

LRPD responded to a shooting call and said they found multiple shell casings and several cars shot at along the 6400 block of Butler Road.

The woman who was shot in the back received medical attention on scene.

“It’s terrifying because nobody over here had anything to do with that. This whole building has children, so it’s not just my children,” the person said.

The person we spoke to didn’t want to be identified, but said they live in one of the four apartments that were hit by gunfire.

Police said witnesses later told them about a suspect car, which was last seen at the Spanish Jons Apartments

Police said there were two rifles in the car, one was stolen. They also said three of the four people in the car were juveniles. They arrested one of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, who has not been identified.

“It’s horrible nobody should have to live like this, live in fear,” the person said. “Because now all the thoughts going through my head ‘well what if they come back? you know what I’m saying, bullets don’t have a name.”

Several people are concerned about the safety of their kids who they say could’ve been seriously hurt.

“I don’t want to stay here anymore, I need my money back, I need to go. This is not no environment to raise children,” they said.

The 17-year-old was charged with theft by receiving, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The investigation is on-going. The people who we spoke to off-camera said these shootings are happening way too often here.