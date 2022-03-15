LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Prices at the pump are staying high in Central Arkansas, now forcing drivers to make some tough decisions when it comes to traveling.

“It’s stretching every dollar,” said driver Mary Jo Heye-Townsell.

Gas prices in Little Rock are hovering around $3.80 a gallon. Last week the state average was around $3.63 for regular gas.

Heye-Townsell is a school nurse. Next week she’ll have 5 days off for Spring Break and planned to spend it in Austin, Texas.

“I wanted a chance to show my husband where my grandparents lived and places I went as a kid,” said Heye-Townsell.

The trip is about 7 hours and 30 minutes one way. Heye-Townsell planned to drive it until she did the math.

“It cost me a little over 60 dollars to fill up [my gas tank] and I had a little sticker shock,” said Heye-Townsell.

A road trip to Austin would take about 2 tanks of gas and cost Heye-Townsell about $120 one way. Factor in the price for hotels and food, Heye-Townsell says canceling the trip was an easy decision.

“We just decided let’s pull back on this, be a little more conservative with our finances,” said Heye-Townsell.

Jarod Kirksey has kids in the Little Rock School District. He says his family is facing the same dilemma as Spring Break approaches.

Kirksey and his family go to Nebraska to visit family every year for Spring Break. This year, they’re staying put.

Kirksey says the decision was made due to rising gas prices. He says the trip would take about 3 tanks to get there and with prices the way they are now, it’s not worth it.

“[To fill up my tank] started out at $50. It’s a $25 difference now so [it would cost] $75-$80 [to fill up my tank],” said Kirksey.

Kirksey says he and his family are waiting for prices to drop. Heye-Townsell says she is doing the same.

“I think everybody is probably taking a second thought whenever you purchase something,” said Townsell.

Both say they are postponing their trips until the summer or even next year.