LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A father is accusing an elementary teacher with the Little Rock School District of using vulgar language and attempting to assault his student at Martin Luther King elementary.

Stan Lacefield has filed a police report against the teacher and is hoping the Pulaski County prosecutor’s office will press charges, saying of the teacher that

He doesn’t “think it’s safe for her to be around kids at all.”

Lacefield was notified of what happened involving his daughter Kiley Lacefield by Jeff Hood, another parent who said he was picking up his son from the school and claimed the incident happened on the school’s playground.

“I appreciate him coming forward because other parents need to know that things like this do occur at school, and they should believe their kids and follow up and investigate,” Lacefield said of Hood.

The police report states that a fight broke out between Kiley and another student on Wednesday, March 16. Once the fight was broken up, the police report stated Kiley swore at the teacher leading her to become irate. The report then noted Hood said the teacher tried to grab at Kiley while using expletives and making a threat to pull the young girl’s hair.

“When I saw her go after Kiley when I saw her scream, ‘I’m going to rip your f***ing braids out,’ I knew I couldn’t let this go,” Hood said during a press conference Wednesday morning outside the Pulaski County prosecutor’s office.

Kiley, who was also at the press conference, said this was not her first negative experience with this teacher. As for Lacefield, he is frustrated with the response from LRSD leaders, noting that he didn’t “feel comfortable with the teacher being at school the next day” and that “she was still allowed to work Thursday and Friday.”

As a parent, Hood said he was angry because “this teacher is still being treated basically as if nothing happened.”

LRSD Superintendent Michael Poore said a team investigated the issue late last week but he is unsure of the findings. He said he would follow up when the LRSD staff returns from spring break.