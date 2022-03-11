LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Snow rolled in quickly to Central Arkansas Friday afternoon, causing problems for drivers on the way home for the weekend.

“When I woke up this morning, I didn’t think it would be snowing,” said Little Rock driver Darrell Stephens.

Snow fell and it fell quickly.

“It came in harder and with a little more intensity than we thought it would,” said Dave Parker with ARDOT.

A view from the driver’s seat showed a foggy road ahead between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday.

Drivers say visibility, just like the traffic, was stop and go.

“Visibility is fine as long as you’re going slow. The faster you go, the less your visibility is,” said Stephens.

When the sun went down, headlights turned on and drivers were met with new challenges as the snow continued to fall.

“Obviously, visibility is less at night,” said Parker. “You got slick conditions out here, you’ve got wind blowing, it’s going to be difficult.”

Road conditions by Friday night were mostly clear.

ARDOT says they will be out treating roads into the morning to take care of any patchy spots that may have refrozen overnight.