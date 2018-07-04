Little Rock Drivers Can Expect Changes as New Project Begins on I-630 Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Department of Transportation [ARDOT] is getting ready to break ground on an $87 million expansion project down Interstate 630.

If your commute takes you to or from west Little Rock to downtown, then your drive will be looking very different in the coming weeks.

New signs are popping up down a 3-mile stretch of Interstate 630 in Little Rock. The warning signs are preparing drivers that change is ahead.

"People who commute from west Little Rock to Midtown or Downtown need to understand their commute is not going to be what it was when school ended last spring," ARDOT spokesman Danny Straessle said.

Here's the plan: I-630 from University to Baptist Health at the Big Rock Interchange will expand from six lanes to eight.

"We did Big Rock in three phases," Straessle says.

"This is somewhat of an unofficial fourth phase to the Big Rock Interchange."

It is making space for commuters instead of bottlenecking getting on to 630.

"And that's where all of our congestion is," Straessle says.

While three lanes on each side will remain open during the widening, the speed limit will drop to 50 miles an hour and some detours can be expected.

"Everyone might have to jog to the right or jog to the left, you know maybe get a little less curve in there," Straessle says.

With four new ARDOT cameras installed down the highway. Any back ups can be spotted before you even get on the road.

"I think these cameras will help tremendously."

So drivers can be prepared for the work zone and re-route when necessary.

Here are three things to remember about this project:

1. Three lanes will remain open at all times on both sides, but there will be lane closures during some nights and weekends.

2. The speed limit will drop by at least 10 miles an hour so keep an eye out for the new signs and slow down.

3. It's only an 18-month project. Drivers will start seeing some more changes July 16.

The expected completion date is at the beginning of 2020.