LITTLE ROCK, Ark- Fans of Project Runway may remember a local designer that made her mark on the competition nearly 20 years ago.

Fashion designer Korto Momolu is returning to the show for the all-star edition, looking to bring home a win.

“You know I always make clothes for women with curves,” Momolu said. “You don’t have to have curves. It accentuates you if you don’t, but if you do, I love to accommodate that because that’s how I look and that’s how I became the designer that I am.”

Momolu is a Little Rock resident who put the city on the map nearly 20 years ago when she was on the Bravo hit fashion show Project Runway, becoming the runner-up on the show. There’s more to her story.

“In 1990, there was a war in my country, so we were actually exiled from Liberia and ended up in Canada as immigrants there,” Momolu said.

Momolu said her African upbringing is the driving force behind her designs.

“When people see my work, I want them to see me. And the only way they can see me is if they see all of me, which is African,” Momolu said. “Those are my roots. I love my culture.”

After season five, Momolu would go on to put her designs into mainstream fashion, but she said she is most proud of the work she’s done in the Natural State.

“To come home and just be driving and people are like, ‘I love you I voted for you.’ Like that love, I felt that energy,” Momolu said. “It was just like, I’m gonna dedicate my collection to my homeland Liberia, but also to Arkansas.”

Momolu is back at it, returning to Project Runway All-Stars, her second go at winning the competition.

“I think overall what you’re going to see is designers coming together as one competing, but also enjoying each other, uplifting each other, learning from each other and just leaving with what the bigger prize is,” Momolu said. “Which is just being able to do what you do on a national level. And being able to show fans that we’re still here and still standing.”