Little Rock CVB launches new online software, streamlining advertising & promotion tax remittance process

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) will roll out a new software system June 8, 2020, specifically designed to assist local prepared foods and lodging permittees with remitting the Little Rock Advertising & Promotion (A&P) tax online. The new MUNIRevs system will replace LRCVB’s previous platform, PaySimple.

“Much research has been done to find a system that will safely streamline the process of A&P tax remittance for our local permittees, provide them a platform to quickly update their information in real-time, allow us a way to efficiently send them important due dates and communication, and more,” said LRCVB Senior Director of Tax, Kasey Summerville.” Since May 13, LRCVB has been sending frequent communications to permittees with important system rollover dates and details.

MUNIRevs has multiple benefits for permittees. With MUNIRevs, everything is online, eliminating the need to submit paper tax applications, forms and remittance checks in person or via mail. Automated reminders will go directly to permittees via email about upcoming due dates and basic information. Permittees will now be able to view their completed permit applications and tax form history from their personal account via the MUNIRevs Business Center. Finally, MUNIRevs has an excellent support team to assist permittees.

MUNIRevs will go live June 8. LRCVB has provided permittees registration information, allowing them time to sign up online and set up their accounts. On behalf of LRCVB, MUNIRevs will offer free online training for permittees via Zoom June 9 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.