Little Rock crews working to clean up aftermath of recycling center fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After surviving a scary night, business owners close to the Goldman Recycling Center in Little Rock are thankful the fire wasn’t worse, but also heartbroken for the damage it caused their neighbor.

The Little Rock Fire Department continues to work to put out hot spots that still remain from Tuesday night’s fire and area businesses are counting their blessings.

The power was out at Taylor’s Truck and Trailer Services Wednesday afternoon, but it could have been much worse.

Because the night before, all they cared about was getting everyone out safely.

Tim Taylor’s shop has been across from Goldman Recycling Center for more than 30 years.

“Worried about the people in the building over there and worried about my people here,” Taylor said.

He’s feeling fortunate.

“By the grace of God, the wind was blowing the other way, so it did keep the fire off our building,” Taylor said. “I got ten mechanics and all their families would suffer, so would mine, and it would be a horrible tragedy for us.”

He says it’s hard watching someone else’s livelihood go up in smoke.

“My heart goes out for them because I know this is just a bad tragedy,” Taylor said. The only damage to his shop happened when a propane tank exploded and went through the front of the building and their fire damage is something they can laugh about in the light of day: just a singed roll of toilet paper.

The Little Rock Fire Department says they still don’t know what caused the fire.

“Some of the local businesses have provided some video footage for us, which we’ll share with the Fire Marshall,” said Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky.

LRFD says this will be a slow process.

“This has been the big one for the past couple of years for sure,” Capt. Lear-Sadowsky said.

LRFD says they won’t know the cause of the fire until the scene is safe and Fire Marshalls can start their investigation.