UofA alumnus gives $60,000 to create Advance Arkansas scholarship with preference for business students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas alumnus William Clark and his wife, Christy, are paying tribute to the Clark family’s legacy at the U of A with a $60,000 pledge for an Advance Arkansas scholarship. Their contribution counts in Campaign Arkansas, the university’s capital campaign to advance academic opportunity at the U of A.

“At the end of the day, universities exist to help students achieve their goals,” William Clark said. “There’s not a more effective way to help students than to reduce the financial burden that so many young people face pursuing a college degree. I really enjoy being a part of things where I can see the impact I’m having, and a scholarship is a great way to do that.”

The William Clark Family Advance Arkansas Endowed Scholarship will support new, returning and transfer students from Arkansas who exhibit financial need, records of academic success and a strong desire to complete their degree from the U of A. Preference will be given to students who are enrolled in the Sam M. Walton College of Business.

“My favorite aspect of the Advance Arkansas initiative is the analytics that have been able to pinpoint the students who would be most likely to graduate with the benefit of some scholarship assistance,” Clark said. “To me, having confidence that the scholarship is going to achieve the desired outcome is a big motivator.”

“This gift from the Clarks will help business students realize their dream of earning a college education, while helping to build a brighter business future for our state,” said Matt Waller, Walton College dean and holder of the Sam Walton Leadership Chair. “William and Christy are great friends of the Walton College and their generosity means even more of our students will be equipped to succeed at the U of A.”

Clark is a 1991 graduate of the Walton College and the founder and chief executive officer of Clark Contractors, LLC in Little Rock. At the university, he is a member of the Walton College’s Dean’s Executive Advisory Board, a life member of the Arkansas Alumni Association and is counted as a Thoroughred for his 27 years of consecutive giving to the U of A. He is also a member of the Arkansas Executive Forum.

“The U of A has been very good to my family,” Clark said, noting that he and his wife’s three sons will be the 10th, 11th and 12th members of the Clark family to graduate from the state’s flagship. “I just feel like I’m doing my part to ensure that other families have the same opportunity we did.”

About Campaign Arkansas: Campaign Arkansas is the ongoing capital campaign for the University of Arkansas to raise private gift support for the university’s academic mission and other key priorities. The campaign’s goal is to raise $1.25 billion to support academic and need-based scholarships, technology enhancements, new and renovated facilities, undergraduate, graduate and faculty research, study abroad opportunities and other innovative programs. The University of Arkansas provides an internationally competitive education for undergraduate and graduate students in a wide spectrum of disciplines as it works to fulfill its public land-grant mission to serve Arkansas and beyond as a partner, resource and catalyst.