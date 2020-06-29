Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, local partners provide resources for businesses, residents, and visitors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB), City of Little Rock, Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Little Rock Partnership have joined forces to launch the “BIG on Safety, BIG on Little Rock” pledge program encouraging Little Rock businesses and organizations to publicly commit to adhering to existing precautionary health guidelines in an effort to assist patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As local businesses begin to re-open, our local residents and visitors need, want, expect and deserve a level of safety and comfort as they decide which restaurant, attraction, hotel or retail store to visit,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “By taking the BIG on Safety, BIG on Little Rock pledge, businesses will be providing just that,” he added.

By taking the pledge, a Little Rock business declares that it is taking steps based upon guidance set by the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health to:

Promote Social Distancing

Limit Capacity

Monitor the Health of Employees

Clean Frequently

Encourage Face Covering & Hand Sanitizing

Little Rock’s BIG on Safety pledge program allows businesses to publicly communicate their compliance with public health recommendations to keep customers safe, and it encourages consumers to follow the same guidelines while patronizing local businesses.

Businesses can take the quick and easy BIG on Safety pledge at www.LittleRock.com/bigonsafety. Once becoming an official pledgee, they will receive a toolkit with decals for their front doors and windows, creative assets for websites and social media platforms and resources to help them re-build their business in a post-COVID recovery.

“The health and safety of all Little Rock residents and visitors is our top concern as restrictions are lifted and Arkansas’s capital city slowly reopens,” said LRCVB President & CEO Gretchen Hall. “It’s important for all of us to show our commitment to them,” she added.

According to research from Destination Analysts, 75% of travelers will research how destinations and their businesses are managing the coronavirus situation before leaving on their trips. In a TripAdvisor study, 92% of respondents said the most important factor in determining accommodations after COVID-19 is Cleanliness. The same study said that when looking for restaurants, 83-85% of consumers seek places that regularly sanitize, offer hand sanitizer, practice social distancing and whose employees take proper safety precautions like masks, gloves and sanitizer.