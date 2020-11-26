Little Rock Compassion Center serving amid the pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Compassion Center was worried they may not have enough food to get through the Thanksgiving weekend.

They were in desperate need of donations to give the homeless in Little Rock a warm holiday meal.

But despite the pandemic, Central Arkansans delivered.

“I think up until then, they might have been a little bit scared,” said Rev. William Holloway, CEO of the Little Rock Compassion Center. “And we got enough food now to run us through this weekend.”

Now, it’s all hands on deck for the Thanksgiving dinner to help the homeless.

Rebecca Cox knows what it’s like to be in those shoes, but she’s turning the page on her past to help someone else.

“And because of my addiction, I had never really helped anybody,” Cox said. “And it’s good to give back, to help back. And just to see their smiling faces and to know that I did something good in a positive way.”

Holloway said the biggest difference between this year and last is feeding people who have homes, but are barely getting by, the pandemic to blame.

“We’ve put out a lot more food boxes and we put out a lot more meals,” Holloway said. “We’ve already put out 5,000 meals in food boxes alone.”

“It’s been amazing,” Cox said. “They’re wonderful people. They help everybody out.”

Pastor Holloway said there’s no shame in asking for help.

“It’s good to come into a place like this where you can sit and talk to people because other people have the same problems you have,” Holloway said.

The Little Rock Compassion Center is always accepting food donations. They feed people three meals a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

For information on how you can help, go to: https://www.lrcompassioncenter.org/