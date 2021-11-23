Little Rock Compassion Center prepares to serve thousands of those in need this Thanksgiving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Compassion Center is preparing for its busiest time of the year ahead of Thanksgiving, but supply chain issues have made feeding those in need more difficult.

Rev. William Holloway said the need is greater than ever for meals on Thanksgiving and that the team expects to feed over 1,000 people. They also give out food baskets for families filled with canned corn, green beans, boxed mashed potatoes, cake mix and a small turkey.

This year, however, the supply chain has caused issues getting those turkeys to the Compassion Center. Holloway said they will only be able to distribute about 30 food baskets, and the rest of the turkeys will be served on Thanksgiving.

The chefs started frying the more than 150 turkeys Tuesday morning and will continue Thanksgiving preparations into Thursday morning.

As well as the Thanksgiving meal, they also feed breakfast lunch and dinner every day of the year. To help volunteer or donate, visit LRCompassionCenter.org.