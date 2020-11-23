Little Rock Compassion Center needing help in providing for the homeless this Thanksgiving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The holiday season is here and nonprofits that help the homeless say the need is greater now more than ever for donations.

The Little Rock Compassion Center is planning to hand out nine tons of food over Thanksgiving weekend; including 450 turkeys. If you’re able to donate some food Pastor William Holloway who runs the center says please consider doing so. This year the holiday season is a season of need.

They are looking for donations of gallon cans of green beans, corn, carrots, and anything you would serve on Thanksgiving.

The food baskets will be handed out starting Thanksgiving and running through Sunday. They cook meals at the center and hand them out as well.

On top of food, they also need money; and you can easily donate on their website at https://www.lrcompassioncenter.org/.

If you’re interested in volunteering, Pastor Holloway says people only want to volunteer on the holiday, but there are so many people that they are asking you to consider offering to help on the days leading up to the holidays too.

