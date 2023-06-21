LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From garden to table, the produce grown by the Little Rock Compassion Center provides hundreds of meals daily.

Mark Hughes, a garden volunteer, helps manage how the produce is used.

“We serve salad everyday with it, we serve meals everyday with it, and last night the whole meal was served out of it,” Hughes said.

He said he also knows what the people they serve go through on a daily basis.

“I went through the drug and alcohol program. I was here for 10 years,” Hughes said.

The garden volunteers said they have all have experienced addiction, homelessness or hunger, and because of that, they know the work they’re doing helps change lives.

“There’s nobody that could walk through this door, that could say you don’t know where I’ve been, because everyone that’s in charge of us, has been through our program,” Hughes said.

That includes Compassion Center CEO, Pastor William Holloway.

“The reason I started this, as a kid I was homeless and I wanted to give to other people what God had given to me,” Holloway said.

He said their numbers have grown over the years and include serving 500 to 600 meals and feeding around 200 people daily.

But more than just serving meals, he said he loves serving people and aims to plant a seed in their hearts for Christ.

“One of the things I really love to do is see people accept Christ as their Lord and Savior,” Holloway said.

Same for Hughes when he tends to the garden every day, he doesn’t see it as work, he sees it as service.

“I’m not a volunteer, I’m not an employee, I’m a servant, God saved my life, and now I’m giving back,” Hughes said.

The center is always looking for volunteers, so those with a green thumb should check out the Little Rock Compassion Center.