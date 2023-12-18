LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock nonprofit is asking for donations to prepare for the Christmas holiday.

The Little Rock Compassion Center is requesting food donations as it prepares for Christmas. From Dec. 22 to 26, the center will serve two meals daily and pack food boxes at 3618 W. Roosevelt St.

The center is asking that as people shop for their holiday meals, they pick up some extras to help with its mission.

Aside from meals, the center will also provide cold-weather clothing and hygiene products to those in need.

The Compassion Center plans to deep fry turkeys each day to include in holiday food boxes.

They are asking for these items to help with the holiday mission: Numerous frozen turkeys

Ham

More than 500 pounds of potatoes

Canned fruits and vegetables — individual sizes for food boxes and industrial sizes for meal preparation

The center also requests hygiene items and clothing that they can provide to those in need as cold weather approaches. Shampoo, combs, brushes

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Hand cream, soap, hand sanitizer

Feminine hygiene items

Razors & shaving cream

Warm Winter clothing

Coats

Scarves & gloves

Socks & underwear for men and women

Blankets

Center representatives said financial donations are also greatly appreciated.

The center is a privately funded nonprofit providing homeless and chemically dependent people with food and clothing alongside Biblical counseling, guidance and hope. Additional information may be found on its website, LRCompassionCenter.org.