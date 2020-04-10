Little Rock Company selling Easter baskets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Carter Miller Hillcrest in Little Rock has a fun way to keep getting their products to you!

They are making Easter baskets for kids and adults.

All of them come with Davines products, a little candy for the sweet tooth, and some fun extras!

The kids baskets are $50 and the adult baskets are $120.

They are happy to customize Easter baskets and deliver them for Easter weekend.

You can call or message Carter Miller Hillcrest for more info at (501) 626-8441 or email them at cartermillerhillcrest@gmail.com

