Little Rock community starts petition to save building set to be demolished

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For more than two years a historical building in Little Rock has been on the city’s demolition list but the family is still fighting to keep it up.

The Murphy-Jefferies building is in jeopardy. This would be the workplace for Andrew Jefferies, a prominent Black bondsman and realtor in the 1960’s. He passed away but the property is now owned by his surviving family who wants it to stay.

“Everybody that has lived down this way look at that building as a landmark to the community,” the youngest daughter of Andrew Jefferies, Teri Jefferies said.

Since 1925 The Murphy- Jefferies building has stood y’all on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“I received a letter in the mail that said ‘we’re considering putting this building on the demolition list,”’ Daughter Of Andrew Jefferies, Belynda Jefferies said.

A place that’s on the Arkansas Register of Historic places is also now listed on the Little Rock demolition list.

“After I cry, after we cry we wake the next morning saying “okay let’s see how we can save the building… everyday,” Belynda Jefferies

The building has been on the list since 2018. The Jefferies daughters we talked to said this building is a part of history tj yay people need to learn about.

Jefferies worked on some important cases with The Jefferies Bail Bonding Company. He was the first Black saleman of Block Realty and several salesman worked for him before starting their own companies, according to the Murphy- Jefferies Facebook page.

“If the landmarks are not there or something, so they can talk about it then you have nothing,” Teri Jefferies said.

Since they weren’t able to get the issue on the city board’s agenda, the Quapaw Quarter Association started a petition, that has over 1600 signatures.

“We’ve really just been trying to get some traction with the city to get them to reconsider,” Executive Director Quapaw Quarter Association, Patricia Blick said.

Meantime the family has a firm message for city leaders.

“Please save the Muphry – Jefferies building not only just for the family but for the south end community of Little Rock, for the state of Arkansas,” Belynda Jefferies said.

The Jefferies sisters said they plan to revitalize the building for a non-profit, and have it serve as a civil rights advocacy on the Southend, they also mentioned having internet for people to come in and use.

We reached out to the city for a comment but haven’t heard back.

Link to learn more HERE.

Petition: HERE